Two held with sharp weapons

Jammu, June 15
Two alleged miscreants were arrested along with two sharp edged weapons in Samba district, police said on Saturday.
They were travelling on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by the police at Kala Gate Bari Brahmana checkpoint, leading to the recovery of two ‘Tokas’ from their possession, said a police spokesman.
