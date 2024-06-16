Two held with sharp weapons

PTI

Jammu, June 15

Two alleged miscreants were arrested along with two sharp edged weapons in Samba district, police said on Saturday.

They were travelling on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by the police at Kala Gate Bari Brahmana checkpoint, leading to the recovery of two ‘Tokas’ from their possession, said a police spokesman.

