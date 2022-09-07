Two Hizb terrorists killed in Anantnag

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, September 6

Two militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit were killed in a brief encounter in Anantnag district on Tuesday.

The encounter took place after a joint team of security forces launched a search operation after receiving information about the presence of militants in Poshkreeri village of the district.

As the security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering retaliation. The slain militants have been identified as Danish Ahmad Bhat and Basharat Nabi Lone. The deceased had been active since 2019, the police said. They were involved in the killing of two Territorial Army personnel—Manzoor Ahmad at Sadoora in Anantnag on June 6, 2019 and Mohammad Saleem at Bijbehara on April 9, 2021. A rifle and a pistol were seized at the encounter site, the police said.

Meanwhile, the police and the Army seized an IED weighing about 30-35 kg in Khonmoh area of Srinagar. A possible IED attack has been averted, the police said.