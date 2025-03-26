Two Hurriyat constituents denounce separatism; welcome move, says Shah

Two constituents of the Hurriyat Conference have announced their complete disassociation from separatism. The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) and the J&K Democratic Political Movement (JKDPM) stated in media releases that they no longer have any affiliation with the separatist organisation.

Mohammad Shafi Reshi, a Srinagar resident and founder of JKDPM, was previously associated with the hardline faction of the Hurriyat Conference, led by the late Syed Ali Shah Geelani. “I owe my allegiance to India and declare myself a bona fide citizen committed to the supremacy of the Indian Constitution,” Reshi said.

He also criticised the Hurriyat ideology, stating that it “has failed to address the legitimate aspirations and grievances of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.” Additionally, he warned against the unauthorised use of his name in connection with separatist groups, cautioning that any such act would invite legal action.

Speaking to The Tribune, Reshi confirmed that, apart from himself, the entire JKDPM is no longer associated with separatism.

Similarly, former Hurriyat Conference leader and JKPM chairperson Shahid Saleem has distanced himself from the separatist ideology. Saleem, who launched JKPM in 2000 in Jammu, later joined the Hurriyat Conference as a constituent member.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Saleem declared, “My organisation and I have no connection or affiliation with either APHC(G), APHC(A), their constituents, or any other entity pursuing a separatist or similar agenda.”

He further stated that neither he nor his organisation had any inclination toward or sympathy for the Hurriyat Conference’s ideology.

Since the Union Government intensified its crackdown on separatist activities following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, several separatist leaders and even their family members have publicly severed ties with the movement.

‘Separatism has become history’

New Delhi, March 25

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said separatism had become history in Kashmir and the unifying policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had tossed separatism out of J&K.

"Two organisations associated with the Hurriyat have announced the severing of all ties with separatism. I welcome this step towards strengthening Bharat's unity and urge all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all. It is a big victory for PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of building a developed, peaceful and unified Bharat," he said on X.

On March 21, while addressing the Rajya Sabha, Shah had said that in 2004 when NDA exited from power, J&K saw 1587 terror incidents, whereas only 85 such incidents were reported in 2024.

"Civilian deaths were 733 in 2004 and 26 in 2024; security personnel deaths were 331 in 2004 and 31 in 2024. Between 2004 and 2014 the number of terror incidents plummeted from 7217 to 2242 and deaths by 70%. From 2010 to 2014, organised stone pelting cases averaged 2,654 annually and there were 112 deaths while organised strikes averaged 132 a year. In 2024 there were none," he said.

Shah added, "The Modi government ruthlessly sacked and weeded out relatives of terrorists who were enjoying government jobs. Today sympathisers of terrorists in the Bar Council are in jails of Delhi and Srinagar. Also there was a time when terrorists were glorified. No more. Today they are buried where they die."

Shah was arguing that the abrogation of Article 370 from the Constitution enabled J&K's full integration with India. TNS