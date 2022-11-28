Two improvised explosive devices defused in Kulgam

PTI

Security forces on Saturday detected and defused two improvised explosive devices in Kulgam district, officials said. The IEDs — a timer device and a sticky bomb — were detected in Frisal Yaripora area of the South Kashmir district. A search was conducted in the area. Security personnel in the Valley have been on a high alert amid the increased terror activities.

NDRF team joins search for missing man in Rajouri

Jammu: A special team of the NDRF has joined the ongoing search operation for a man who went missing about 11 days ago in Rajouri, officials said. Ranjeet Kumar (29) has been missing for almost two week. He is believed to have drowned in a river, prompting the police and others to launch a search operation, officials said. Army teams had pressed into service sniffer dogs on Wednesday but there was no trace of the missing person.