Two infiltration bids foiled in J&K

Our Correspondent

& PTI

Srinagar, August 25

Three terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The terrorists tried to sneak into this side of the LoC near near Madiyan Nanak post in the Kamalkote area of Uri sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, they said. Srinagar-based PRO, Defence, Col Emron Musavi said an operation was launched following an input from the Army’s intelligence agencies about a possible infiltration bid along the LoC.

“On the afternoon of August 24, multiple ambushes were laid to trap the infiltrators. Intensive electronic surveillance of the suspected area led to the detection of the (infiltration) attempt at 7 am on August 25,” he said.

Col Musavi said terrorists were hoping to use the cover of thick undergrowth, foliage and rainfall and low clouds to infiltrate.

“The contact with the terrorists was established at about 8.45 am on August 25 in the forward areas of the Indian side of the LoC, leading to heavy exchange of fire in which the terrorists were killed,” he said.

The spokesman said the detailed search of the area was concluded at 2 pm and bodies of three terrorists, two AK rifles, one Chinese M-16 rifle along with other war-like stores were seized.

“Indian Army’s successful operation has not only led to the elimination of three Pakistani terrorists, but also has resulted in thwarting Pakistan’s nefarious design and intent to disrupt peace, prosperity and normalcy in J-K,” he said.

The use of electronic surveillance and intelligence-based operations continue to be mainstay of the Army’s operations against Pakistan-sponsored terror in J-K, Col Musavi said. Earlier in the day, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “The Army and Baramulla police neutralised 3 infiltrators near Madiyan Nanak post in Kamalkote sector of Uri.”

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted an infiltration bid along the International Border (IB) by a smuggler in Samba sector of Jammu division. The troops also seized 8 kg heroin. The smuggler, who was trying to enter India from Pakistan, was shot at.

While the intruder who was wounded due to gunshots was able to crawl back to Pakistan, the BSF nabbed the narcotics.

The incident occurred early on Thursday when the BSF troops noticed some movement along the IB on the Pakistani side and opened fire on the intruder.

“In the early hours today, alert BSF troops foiled a smuggling bid through IB in Samba area and a Pakistani intruder was shot at and recovered eight packets of narcotics,” said PRO of BSF, DIG SPS Sandhu.

2 overground workers arrested

Srinagar: The security forces on Thursday arrested two alleged overground workers of militants from Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, the police said. They were identified as Mohd Yousuf Wani, a resident of Pethkoot, Bandipora, and Manzoor Ah Shah, a resident of Bagh, Bandipora. PTI