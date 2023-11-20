Two injured in bear attacks in Kishtwar

PTI

Jammu, November 19

Two persons were seriously injured when they were attacked by black bears outside their homes in separate incidents in Kishtwar district.

Ghulam Hassain Chohan (60) and Bhabhi Chand (57) were returning home from their fields when they were attacked by the bears in Bhatta and Gawarin villages in the Chatroo area late Saturday. The animals fled into nearby forests after the attacks. The injured were rushed to the district hospital, from where Chand was referred to GMC Hospital here for specialised treatment, they said.

Wildlife department officials visited both villages. Traps have been laid to capture the bears.

