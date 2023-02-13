2 Jaish terror associates arrested in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, February 13

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror associates were arrested on Monday with arms and ammunition in J&K's Pulwama district.

Police said that a team of police and Rashtriya Rifles was deployed at different suspicious locations following intelligence inputs about the delivery of arms and ammunition in Naina Bhatpora village.

"Two suspects driving a Scooty were seen moving along with a bag.

"The duo was nabbed and identified as Showkat Ahmad Digoo along with his juvenile cousin. On questioning Showkat Ahmed disclosed that he was in contact with Jailed OGW Firdous Ahmed Bhat of the same village working for JeM outfit and the arms and ammunition recovered from him was for further distribution and to carry out attacks on police and security forces.

"The recovery includes 25 Chinese grenades, one pistol, two pistol magazines, 230 bullets of pistol, 10 AK Magazine and 300 AK bullets," police said.

IANS