Two JeM terrorists arrested in J-K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, April 26
Security forces arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday and seized arms and ammunition from their possession, officials said here.
Acting on a tip-off, the security forces set up a mobile check-point at Hanjiveera in the Pattan area of Baramulla in the early hours, the officials said.
“During the searches, two suspects were apprehended and two pistols and two chinese grenades recovered from their possession,” an official said.
The two arrested terrorists were identified as Aqib Mohammad Mir and Danish Ahad Dar, both affiliated with the JeM, the officials said.
