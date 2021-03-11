Two killed, 28 hurt as bus falls into gorge in Udhampur

Our Correspondent

Udhampur, April 21

Two persons were killed and 28 others injured when a bus carrying a marriage party skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

The accident took place near Rang-Udak village late on Wednesday night, they said, adding the bus was on its way to Bland village.

The injured persons were shifted to Ramnagar hospital. Twelve with critical injuries were referred to Udhampur hospital, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Rajjo Devi (66) and Vimla Devi (48), the officials said. — PTI

Three die in Reasi accident

Three persons died while six others were injured when a private cab they were travelling in skidded off on a narrow road and plunged into a gorge in Reasi district today.

According to information, nine persons were travelling in a Tata Sumo along the Gulabgarh road when the incident took place in the Angralla village area. The victims have been identified as Gulam Mohi-ud-Din, Shabir Ahmed and Mohammad Yousaf. —