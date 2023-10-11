Two Lashkar militants killed

PTI

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, October 10

Two local militants of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were killed by security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian, the Army said on Tuesday.

The Army and the police launched a joint operation based on intelligence input about the presence of militants at Alishahpur, Shopian, during the intervening night of October 9 and 10.

Army’s Srinagar-based strategic Chinar Corps stated that the security forces cordoned off the area to conduct a search operation. “At approximately 1 am, the militants initiated gunfire, leading to an encounter and killing of the two militants,” it stated. The slain militants have been identified as Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq, both affiliated with the LeT.

According to the Army, Farooq, alias Abrar, was involved in the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama on 26 February. Two AK series rifles, a pistol and other war-like stores have been found. Officers said the incident had brought to the fore the nefarious designs of Pakistan in supporting terrorists and trying to disrupt peace and development in Kashmir.

The high-level of synergy between the Army and the police has once again proved to be very effective in elimination of terrorists in hinterland, the Army added.

Meanwhile, Sunita Sharma, wife of ATM guard Sanjay Sharma who was gunned down by terrorists on February 26, thanked security forces for eliminating the militants. She said justice had been delivered.

Sanjay Sharma (40), a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead in the Achan area of Pulwama district. Sunita said no innocent person should be killed the way her husband was gunned down. “My husband was innocent. I was waiting for the elimination of the terrorist who killed my husband. They gave me justice today,” Sunita Sharma said. According to Sunita Sharma, her trauma ended today.

