Two Lashkar terrorists killed, 2 soldiers injured in Anantnag

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 10

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed and two soldiers along with an assault dog of the Army were wounded in an overnight gunfight in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

The slain militants have been identified as Asif Ahmad Rishi and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat, the police said.

The gunfight broke out on Sunday evening after security forces received input about the presence of militants at the Tangpawa area, nearly 70 km south of Srinagar.

A joint team of the Army, the police and the CRPF launched a counter-insurgency operation in the area, triggering a gunfight. In the initial exchange of fire, two soldiers and the dog were wounded. The injured soldiers were rushed to Army’s Base hospital in Srinagar. Their condition is stated to be stable. But the dog is stated to be critical.

After pounding the hideout of the militants with explosives, the security forces killed both militants. ADGP Vijay Kumar said the slain militants were local recruits of the LeT and had been involved in several militant attacks.

Their bodies have been recovered from the encounter site. Officials said two AK assault rifles were also found.