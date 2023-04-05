Two Laskhar associates nabbed after escaping custody

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 5

Police arrested two LeT associates who escaped from custody. During the course of the investigation, Baramulla Police collected the CCTV footage of the incident.

After utilising technical and human intelligence and with hectic efforts both the accused were arrested in the evening from old town Baramulla, a police spokesman said.

They are presently under custody at Police Station, Baramulla.

“Investigation into the case is going on,” he said.