Two soldiers injured in ongoing operation in Kashmir’s Kokernag area, says Army

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, September 14

The Army on Thursday said that two soldiers were wounded in an ongoing operation in south Kashmir’s Kokernag area.

“On receipt of specific intelligence inputs about the presence of two to three terrorists and a likely hideout in general area of village Gadool, Anantnag, a joint search operation was launched by Indian Army and JKP on Wednesday night,” an Indian Army’s spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

“A cordon was established and a detailed search of the village was conducted. Based on further leads, obtained during the search, it was ascertained that the terrorists were in a hideout in the higher reaches above the village which was covered with dense foliage and undergrowth,” he said.

“Search columns, to the higher reaches were being led from the front by Col Manpreet Singh, Sena Medal, Commanding Officer of 19 RR Bn and Maj Aashish Dhonchak, Sena Medal, Company Commander of Kokernag Company of 19 RR Bn,” spokesperson said.

“The columns moved through re-entrants and rugged terrain which had dense foliage and undergrowth,” he said.

On Wednesday at approximately 1230 hours in the afternoon troops came under heavy fire, Army said. “They retaliated, and engaged the terrorists. In the ensuing fire fight Col Manpreet Singh, Maj Aashish Dhonchak, and DSP Humayun, JKP suffered gunshot wounds and later succumbed laying down their lives,” Army said.

Mortal remains of Col Manpreet Singh, Maj Aashish Dhonchak were retrieved through specialized operations in the treacherous terrain, Army said.

“In the ensuing operations two more personnel have been injured. The operation is still under progress,” Army spokesperson said.

The late Col Manpreet Singh was forty-one years old and had joined Army in 2005, resident of Panchkula, Haryana. The braveheart is survived by his wife and two young children.

The late Maj Aashish Dhonchak was thirty-four years old and had joined the Indian Army in 2013, resident of Panipat, Haryana. The braveheart is survived by his wife and a young daughter.

Manoj Sinha, LG of J&K and Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Chinar Corps Cdr along with Chief Secy J&K, Security Advisor to LG, DGP J&K and numerous other dignitaries have laid wreaths to pay homage to the Bravehearts today in a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt.

The mortal remains of Late Col Manpreet Singh and Late Maj Aashish Dhonchak have been transported by a special aircraft for last rites to their native hometowns where they would be laid to rest with full military honours, Army said.

“In this hour of grief, the Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity, safety and well being,” army said.

