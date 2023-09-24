Two LeT ultras arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar, September 23
The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces have arrested two terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF and recovered incriminating material, arms and ammunition from their possession in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.
The police said Yaseen Ahmad Shah, a resident of Janbazpora Baramulla, had been missing from his home and it later came to light that he had joined proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. “.
During questioning, he disclosed the name of his other associate, Parvaiz Ahmad Shah of Takiya Wagoora. Joint parties of the police, Army and paramilitary forces raided his house and arrested him. Two hand grenades were recovered from his possession,” the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh
Based in Canada, he’s brain behind ‘Khalistan referendum’
Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA
Flags country’s ‘abysmal’ human rights record