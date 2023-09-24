Two LeT ultras arrested in Baramulla

IANS

Srinagar, September 23

The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces have arrested two terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF and recovered incriminating material, arms and ammunition from their possession in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

The police said Yaseen Ahmad Shah, a resident of Janbazpora Baramulla, had been missing from his home and it later came to light that he had joined proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. “.

During questioning, he disclosed the name of his other associate, Parvaiz Ahmad Shah of Takiya Wagoora. Joint parties of the police, Army and paramilitary forces raided his house and arrested him. Two hand grenades were recovered from his possession,” the police said.

