Two men from Poonch caught near Jaisalmer border

PTI

Jaisalmer: Two youths from Poonch district were caught near the Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. Jameel Iqbal (23) and Maruf Hussain (25) were collecting donations in the prohibited area without permission, the police said. They will be interrogated, said Ramgarh SHO Achlaram Dhaka. PTI

Manoj Yadav made AICC’s J&K unit in-charge

Srinagar: Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed Manoj Yadav as the joint secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday. He has also been made party’s in-charge in J&K and Ladakh. The information was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Congress. OC

2,783 underground bunkers completed along LoC

Rajouri: As many as 2,783 bunkers have been completed along the LoC in Rajouri, officials informed District Development Commissioner Vikas Kundal on Saturday. Kundal chaired a meeting to review the progress of bunkers' construction.