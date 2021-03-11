Two Hizbul militants killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag

Srinagar, May 28
Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Shitipora area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the militants fired upon them.
The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two militants were killed, the official said.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit.
“Killed #terrorists identified as Ishfaq Ah Ganie R/O Chakwangund, #Anantnag & Yawar Ayub Dar R/O Dogripora, #Awantipora, affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit HM. The duo were involved in several #terror crimes,” the IGP Kashmir said in a tweet.
