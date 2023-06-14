Two militants killed in Kupwara

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 13

Two militants were killed by security personnel along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted jointly by the Army and the police after they came to know about the presence of militants in Dobanar-Machil area of Kupwara. “Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of the Army and the Kupwara police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues,” the police tweeted.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached two properties of a separatist leader, Mohammad Akbar Khanday, alias Ayaz Akbar, in Maloora Shalteng area of Srinagar in connection with a terror funding case.

Khanday, currently lodged in Tihar Jail facing trial in the terror funding case, was the spokesperson-cum-media adviser of the Hurriyat Conference faction led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani. “He was raising and collecting funds from within India and abroad through various illegal channels and had been using the same to promote separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir,” the NIA said. The case, filed suo moto by the National Investigation Agency in May 2017, relates to terrorist and secessionist activities being carried out by ISI-backed terrorist organisations in J&K.

On Monday, the National Investigation Agency had attached 17 properties of one Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali in a terror case. (With PTI inputs)

NIA attaches Hurriyat leader’s assets

