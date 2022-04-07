Two militants killed in Tral

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 6

Security forces today killed two militants in south Kashmir following the spate of targeted attacks on non-local workers and a Kashmiri Pandit.

They were killed after security forces cordoned off the Tral area in Pulwama district on a specific input about the presence of militants. “As the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired indiscriminately at the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter in which two militants were killed,” a police spokesperson said.

They have been identified as Umar Nabi Teli, alias Talha, and Shafat Muzaffar Sofi, alias Muavia, both residents of Pulwama. They were affiliated with Ansaar Gazwatul Hind (AuGH) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). The police said they were involved in attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

Before shifting to the Tral area, they were involved in several militant attacks in Srinagar, including the recent killing of Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad in Khanmoh locality of Srinagar, the police said. They were said to have been attempting to revive militancy by motivating gullible youth to join militant ranks.

Kashmir Inspector General Vijay Kumar said the slain militants were operating in Srinagar and shifted to Tral after a soft target killing. Kumar said the police had identified the militants involved in the targeted attacks on non-local labourers and a Kashmiri Pandit.

He said Pakistani terrorists were using local militants as a shield to escape from the encounter sites.

“You have seen that several foreign terrorists have been killed. Foreigners use local terrorists as a shield. Recently in Shopian, a local terrorist was killed while a Pakistani terrorist escaped from the encounter site, putting local terrorist at the forefront,” he added.

Blast in Srinagar

A driver was grievously injured in a mysterious explosion at the parking lot of the Tulip Garden. The case is being looked into. The blast took place when he opened his vehicle’s rear door, officials said.

‘Involved in several attacks’