Two missing sisters rescued, four arrested

PTI

Jammu, November 5

Two sisters, reported missing from their village in Poonch district, were rescued from Punjab and four people allegedly involved in their abduction arrested, police said on Saturday.

Rohit Baskotra, SSP, Poonch, had constituted a special investigation team following a complaint lodged by the mother of the duo on October 26, stating that her two daughters had gone missing from their home about a month ago. The police team conducted several raids at different locations and rescued the two sisters from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab.