Two mortar shells defused near Line of Control

Jammu: Two mortar shells were defused in forward villages of Poonch and Rajouri districts near the LoC on Sunday. Villagers noticed a shell at a forest area in Mendhar sector of Poonch and informed the police and the Army. Another shell was found in Nowshera of Rajouri. PTI
Man jumps to death from Tawi bridge in Jammu
Jammu: A 43-year-old man committed suicide by jumping from Tawi bridge near Vikram Chowk here on Sunday. Satish Kumar, an auto-driver, was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead.PTI
Four fresh Covid cases in J&K, none in Ladakh
Srinagar: J&K reported four new Covid cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 4,54,047. There are 66 active cases while the recoveries have reached 4,49,230. Ladakh witnessed no new case.
5 cops injured in stone-pelting hours before Eid celebration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Curfew imposed in 10 police stations of the city, internet s...
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip
Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, holds bilater...