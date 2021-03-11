Two mortar shells defused near Line of Control

PTI

Jammu: Two mortar shells were defused in forward villages of Poonch and Rajouri districts near the LoC on Sunday. Villagers noticed a shell at a forest area in Mendhar sector of Poonch and informed the police and the Army. Another shell was found in Nowshera of Rajouri. PTI

Man jumps to death from Tawi bridge in Jammu

Jammu: A 43-year-old man committed suicide by jumping from Tawi bridge near Vikram Chowk here on Sunday. Satish Kumar, an auto-driver, was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead.PTI

Four fresh Covid cases in J&K, none in Ladakh

Srinagar: J&K reported four new Covid cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 4,54,047. There are 66 active cases while the recoveries have reached 4,49,230. Ladakh witnessed no new case.