Two non-local labourers shot at by militants in Srinagar’s Nowgam

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar April 22

Suspected militants fired upon two non-locals in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday evening.

The two non-local labourers were shifted to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar where their condition is stated to be critical.

The injured have been identified as Aneekul Islam and Najamul us Islam, both residents of West Bengal.

Security forces have cordoned off the whole area to nab the attackers.