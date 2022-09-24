Two non-local labourers shot at in J-K's Pulwama

Tribune News Service

Srinagar, September 24

Two non-local labourers were shot at and injured in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

#Terrorists fired upon & injured 02 outside labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora in #Pulwama. They have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. Identified as Shamshad S/O Islam Shiekh & Faizan Qasri S/O Fayaz Qadri, R/O Batya Zila Bihar.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 24, 2022

"#Terrorists fired upon & injured 2 outside labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora in #Pulwama," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The police said the two were shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

They were identified as Shamshad and Faizan Qadri, residents of Batya Zila, Bihar, the police said.