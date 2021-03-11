Two non-locals injured in Shopian grenade attack

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 3

Two non-locals received minor injuries after militants hurled a grenade at their house in south Kashmir today. The grenade missed the target and exploded some distance away at Aglar village in Shopian district. Security forces were immediately rushed to the area.

Initially, a police officer said that the grenade attack had left four non-local labourers injured at Aglar Zainapora area of Shopian. But a tweet by the Kashmir Police a little later mentioned that two labourers were injured. “The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” he added.