Two of family dead as car plunges into gorge

Jammu: Two members of a family died and two others were injured when their car fell into a gorge near Dharma-Rajgarh in Ramban district on Saturday. The victims were returning to Doda district after attending a marriage event in Ramban. The injured are stated to be critical. PTI

Rusted mortar shell found in Poonch, destroyed

Jammu: A rusted 81-mm mortar shell was detected and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion in Poonch district on Saturday, officials said. The mortar shell was noticed by troops of the Rashtriya Rifles during area domination at Dhundak in Surankote area. A bomb disposal squad destroyed it.

