Two police constables among five more govt employees sacked in J-K for terror links

Number of employees sacked using the special provisions has gone up to 34 since last year

Two police constables among five more govt employees sacked in J-K for terror links

Photo for representation. — PTI

PTI

Srinagar, March 30

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday sacked police constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir, who has been accused of actively working for Hizbul Mujahideen and trying to kill two of his colleagues, and four more employees for alleged links with terror groups.

The Union Territory administration terminated the services of the employees following a recommendation of a designated committee constituted under Article 311 (2) © of the Constitution that allows dismissal without an inquiry in the interest of the security of the State.

The number of employees sacked using the special provisions has gone up to 34 since last year.

Under this provision, the sacked employees can only approach the High Court with their plea.

The committee comprising officials from police and state home department was constituted to identify and weed out government employees who have terror links and are working as overground workers (OGW) for such outfits.

According to the official order, it has been learnt that Mir’s father was a terrorist of the Al-Jihad outfit and he was killed during an encounter in 1997.

Mir subsequently joined the police force but covertly started working for terror outfit Hizb Ul Mujahideen and over the years he became close to several of its terror commanders.

He also allegedly provided logistics to five terrorists in Shopian district and in June 2017, he along with terror associates tried to kill an SPO.

He also allegedly tried to kill a police constable in Shopian.

Later on, he is alleged to have begun recruiting youths for the terror outfit and when his activities became known, an FIR under the Public Safety Act was filed against Tawseef at Shopian Police station.

Although he was suspended from the service in July 2017, he was not dismissed.

Considering him as a grave threat to national security, the government has decided to terminate him from service, the order said.

Others who faced action are constable Shahid Hussain Rather, Gulam Hassan Parray (computer operator), Arshad Ahmed Dass (teacher) and Sharafat Ali Khan (orderly), it said Parray was an active member of the banned Jamat-e-Islami (JeI).

He was booked in 2009 by the police for organising a violent protest in Parimpora and it is alleged that he was tasked by the separatist groups to motivate youth to join terror ranks.

When the banned Islamic State (IS) tried to create a disturbance in the union territory, Hassan covertly began to spread the propaganda and became the mouthpiece of so-called IS in Jammu and Kashmir, it is alleged.

Arshid Ahmad, a teacher, from Awantipora of South Kashmir, was allegedly active in JeI activities. He had become close to the banned terror group Hizbul Mujahideen and supported its terrorist activities under the guise of a teacher.

He had also organised a mob for stone pelting on CRPF personnel in Awantipora. It is learnt Ahmad is also involved in raising funds for JeI and other terror activities.

The order said that police constable Shahid Hussain Rather, hailing from Baramulla of North Kashmir, was also dismissed under the provisions of the Constitution.

Rather, while working as a police constable, took advantage of the cover and started transporting arms and ammunition for terrorists operating across the Kashmir valley.

It is learnt that Shahid’s ties became public in June 2021 when he and two of his associates travelling in a swift car were intercepted in Uri and 10 hand grenades, two Chinese pistols and drugs were recovered from them.

He was arrested, and subsequent interrogation led to the arrest of seven more persons and the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

A nursing orderly of the health department Sharafat Ali Khan from Kupwara in North Kashmir was also dismissed from the service.

Using the cover of a government employee, Khan began working for various terror outfits and even got involved in the circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).

During the arrest of an FICN cartel and in the subsequent investigation, his name surfaced for the first time. He figures in the FIR filed in police station Kupwara.

However, his deep links to terror outfits came to the fore when he was arrested along with police constable Shahid in June 2021 in Baramulla. He has been terminated from the service on March 30, 2022.

Prominent among those dismissed from the service earlier were the two sons of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and tainted Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Singh who was caught along with a most wanted terrorist and two others along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

The sacking was done as the Lt Governor was satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the cases and based on the information available that the activities of these employees are such as to warrant their dismissal from service using provision of Article 311 (2) © of the Constitution.

The process of dismissal of employees began in April last year barely a week after the Union Territory administration constituted the committee that is empowered to investigate allegations of involvement in anti-state activities against government employees and recommend dismissal of those found involved.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Toll hike from April 1, farmers threaten stir in Punjab

2
Punjab

Private schools can't hike fee in Punjab this year, Bhagwant Mann's big decision on education

3
Punjab

Russia-Ukraine War impact: At Rs 2,300 per quintal, wheat sells above MSP in Punjab

4
Entertainment

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

5
World

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM loses parliamentary majority after main ally quits coalition, pushes him closer to ouster

6
Nation

Supreme Court unhappy over govt's appeals against disability pension given to Army officers

7
Chandigarh

Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1

8
Nation

ED stops journalist Rana Ayyub from flying abroad, asks her to join probe

9
Ludhiana

Ludhiana blast case: NIA raids house of alleged suicide bomber in Khanna

10
Trending

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’

Don't Miss

View All
Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’
Trending

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days
Trending

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Top Stories

No-confidence motion: Trouble for Pakistan PM Imran Khan as ally MQM-P deserts ruling PTI

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM loses parliamentary majority after main ally quits coalition, pushes him closer to ouster

Trouble for Pakistan PM as key ally MQM-P likely to vote aga...

Big announcement on the way from CM Bhagwant Mann

Private schools can't hike fee in Punjab this year, Bhagwant Mann's big decision on education

Says no school can force parents to buy books, stationery, u...

BYJM activists damaged CCTV cameras, barriers at Kejriwal residence during protest: Sisodia

Conspiracy to murder Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Delhi CM Sisodia’s sensational claim

BJYM activists damaged CCTV cameras, broke security and boom...

Union Cabinet hikes Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief for central government employees, pensioners by 3 per cent

Dearness allowance for central employees hiked by 3 per cent

The decision will benefit over 1.16 crore central government...

Two police constables among five more govt employees sacked in J-K for terror links

Two police constables among five more govt employees sacked in J-K for terror links

Number of employees sacked using the special provisions has ...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Man thrashed by people for ‘stealing’ motorcycle

Amritsar: Man thrashed by people for 'stealing' motorcycle

Major setback to Congress as Amritsar councillor Jatinderpal Singh Moti Bhatia joins AAP

Centre failed to double our income: Farmers

Bank strike taking toll on trade: Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal

Amritsar: Play highlights stress of living under lockdown

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh, to be effective from April 1

Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1

Chandigarh extends bird park timings

Delhi cops nab 3 for Youth Akali Dal leader Middukhera murder

Central Service Rules: Nurses' union organises thanksgiving rally in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: 2 women labourers killed, 5 hurt as shed gives way

BYJM activists damaged CCTV cameras, barriers at Kejriwal residence during protest: Sisodia

Conspiracy to murder Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Delhi CM Sisodia’s sensational claim

Delhi govt giving step-motherly treatment to municipal corporations, says Shah; moves Bill to unify three MCs

Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

2018 CS assault case: CM Kejriwal, his deputy kingpins of conspiracy, chief secretary tells court

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says MC chief

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says Jalandhar MC chief

Leopard enters house, injures man in Mukerian

Jalandhar man alleges son 14-year-old being implicated in theft case

Jalandhar: Revenue Dept employees go on indefinite strike, public feel heat

Siddi dhamal, naati hold audiences captive

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Ludhiana blast case: NIA raids house of alleged suicide bomber in Khanna

Bhagat Singh hospital to be built on City Centre site: Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi

Only 2 Ludhiana Cong ex-MLAs attend meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu

Two-day strike by bank staff, unions hit trade, industry in Ludhiana

Make report on road constructed with waste plastic, Mayor asks Ludhiana MC officials

Vax centres found shut after 2 pm in Patiala

Vaccination centres found shut after 2 pm in Patiala

Mahesh Bhatt makes docudrama on Punjabi Varsity officer’s book on prominent Indian Sikhs

Punjabi University passes Rs 207-cr deficit Budget

Patiala: Online faculty programme