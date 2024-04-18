Two terror suspects held

Srinagar, April 17
Two terror suspects were arrested from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday following the recovery of arms and ammunition from their possession, the Army said. “On specific Intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on 17 Apr at Naina, Bijbehara in Anantnag. Two suspected individuals have been apprehended along with the recovery of one Weapon, one Hand Grenade and other war-like stores,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on X.
The Army said further investigation is in progress.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital
On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...
US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark
Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...
Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings
Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...
Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp
Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran