Two terrorist associates held in Shopian

Srinagar, May 5
Security forces on Sunday arrested two alleged associates of terrorists and seized a cache of arms and ammunition from their possession in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Police and security forces arrested two terrorist associates at the Aloora Imamsahib area of Shopian and recovered arms, ammunition, grenades and other incriminating material from their possession,” a police spokesperson said.
He added that the security forces, acting on a tip-off, established a checkpoint at the Aloora village in Imamsahib area of Shopian. During checking, the joint party intercepted and arrested two terrorist associates, identified as Amir Ahmad Mir and Zaffer Azad, the spokesperson said.
“During search, arms and ammunition including a pistol along with a magazine, eight rounds and two Chinese grenades and other incriminating material have been recovered from their possession,” he added. The spokesperson said a case under the relevant sections had been registered.
