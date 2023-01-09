Two terrorists shot during infiltration bid in Poonch

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 8

Two heavily-armed terrorists were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakot sector of Poonch district. Arms and ammunition, including AK series rifles, were seized from the encounter site.

“Around 7.45 pm on Saturday, troops of the Army noticed suspicious movement close to the LoC after which a loud explosion was heard. The explosion was triggered as one of the terrorists stepped over a mine. After some time, the troops again noticed the movement and engaged the terrorists by bringing aimed fire onto them,” said Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO (Defence).

“Once the firing ceased, the troops deployed at different locations in the area readjusted the cordon to prevent the terrorists’ escape. In the early hours of Sunday, the troops commenced a search operation in which two bodies were recovered with weapons, magazines, ammunition and other war-like stores,” he said.

The Army seized an AK-47 rifle, an AK-56 rifle, a Chinese pistol, two Chinese hand grenades and two high explosive IEDs and a mobile phone. The search operation was still going on.

Earlier on December 29 last year, an infiltration bid was foiled in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch. “The troops observed suspicious movement of three terrorists attempting to infiltrate. On being challenged, a gunfight broke out and after effective response by our troops, the terrorists escaped into the forests,” said Brig R Krishnan, Commander, Krishna Ghati Brigade.

He said a terrorist was injured, but was pulled into the Pakistani territory by his accomplices. In a search operation, two pistols, three magazines, 24 rounds of pistol, 30 rounds of AK-47, US-made night vision goggles, a dagger, winter clothing, rubber gloves and some eatables were seized.

Stepped on landmine

One of the terrorists stepped on a landmine. Noticing their movement, Army opened fire at the infiltrators’ group.

Later, two bodies were found. An AK-47 rifle, an AK-56 rifle, a pistol, two grenades and IEDs were seized.

