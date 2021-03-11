Two terrorists trapped in Pulwama, encounter on

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

Srinagar, May 29

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama today. Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including one who allegedly killed constable Reyaz Ahmad on May 13, are trapped, said Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar.

Based on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Gundipora, security forces launched a search operation when the militants opened fire, a police official said. Till the filing of this report, there was no information of casualty on either side.

19 held for stone-pelting over jail to Malik

  • So far, 19 persons have been arrested for pelting stones and raising anti-national slogans on May 25, the police have said.
  • The incident took place before as well as after a Delhi court awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik in a terror-funding case.

Meanwhile, the police also informed that 19 persons had been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in stone pelting and raising anti-national slogans outside the house of JKLF chief Yasin Malik in Maisuma area against the sentencing of the separatist leader on May 25.

A Delhi court had awarded life imprisonment to Malik, one of the foremost separatist leaders, in a terror-funding case, saying the crimes committed by him struck at the “heart of the idea of India” and were intended to forcefully secede J&K from India. The Srinagar police tweeted that 19 accused had been arrested (after identification) so far in relation to arson, stone pelting and sloganeering.

On May 26, the police had arrested 10 people in connection with the case. Police officials have urged the youths to stay away from such subversive activities.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met the family members of slain social media starlet artiste Amreen Bhat and constable Saifullah Qadri, both of whom were killed by militants last week. Sinha assured them all possible help.

Bhat was killed at her home in Budgam district on May 25. Her killers were killed in an encounter in Pulwama a day later.

Constable Qadri was shot dead and his seven-year-old daughter injured when militants attacked them in Soura on May 24.

