Two ultras with Al-Qaida links killed in Anantnag

PTI

Srinagar, September 7

Two terrorists of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, an Al-Qaida affiliate, were killed in a "chance encounter" with security forces in Anantnag district on Wednesday. The slain terrorists, who were identified as Fayaz Kumar and Owais Khan, were involved in several terror attacks, the police said. A police spokesman tweeted that the gunfight took place in Thajiwara village of Bijbehara area in Anantnag district.

Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with Ansar Ghazwatul Hind. "They were involved in several terror attacks, including attack on police personnel in Cheeniwooder, Srigufwara, on July 3 that left a cop (Firdous Dar) seriously injured. In another attack in Darashikoh park of Bijbehara on August 12, a policeman, Qadir, had sustained critical injuries," the ADGP tweeted, adding that they were also involved in a grenade attack at Padshahi Bagh on June 15.

In Shopian, two hybrid militants of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were arrested. A police spokesman identified them as Faizan Fayaz Bhat, a resident of Sopore, and Yawar Nizam Mir of Shopian. "Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two grenades, two pistols, an AK-47 magazine and ammunition have been seized from their possession," the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, intelligence reports have suggested the presence of around 250 terrorists at launch pads in the PoK, waiting to infiltrate. Though the Army claims that infiltration has reduced in the past few years, officials said there had been inputs about the presence of about 250 terrorists at various launch pads waiting across the LoC to sneak in. "So, we cannot let our guard down," one of the Army officials said.

Besides infiltration of terrorists, the Army is also worried about the flow of drugs from across the border.

While the infiltration has remained largely under control so far this year, helped by the reinforced truce in February 2021, the possibility is that Pakistan would resort to its old tactics regarding more attempts to push terrorists ahead of winter. The winter months are difficult times for infiltration because of the heavy snow. "There is always this apprehension that before the snow sets in, Pakistan may try to increase the infiltration," officials said.