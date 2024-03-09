Udhampur among most developed constituencies in country: Minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 8

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that Udhampur is among the country’s most developed constituencies due to the progress made in the past 10 years of NDA rule.

He said it was the time to devote the third 5-year term to consolidate the gains of last two terms and transform this region as among the most attractive destinations of the country.

Jitendra Singh was speaking soon after his arrival this morning for the first time after having been officially nominated the BJP candidate for Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency for the third consecutive term.

On his arrival from the Jammu airport till his Parliamentary constituency office at Gandhinagar, a significant gathering of BJP workers and supporters from his constituency was witnessed.

As soon as Singh’s cavalcade moved out of Jammu airport, there was a huge rush of supporters resulting in a traffic jam for over half an hour. People in thousands, particularly Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members from all the districts of Udhampur, Kathua, Ramnban, Kisthwar and Doda, burst crackers.

Addressing the workers at Gandhinagar and later speaking to media, Jitendra Singh hailed party high command for having reposed faith in him for the third time to represent this prestigious Lok Sabha seat.

Jitendra Singh said, “The people of this country have made up their mind to return Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third term with a majority of more than 400 seats and it is now our responsibility to discharge our duty and prove ourselves by recording a victory margin of more than 4 lakh in Udhampur constituency, which will beat the previous record of 3.58 lakh.”

The Minister said the first five-year term was spent in making up for the negligence and losses of the earlier years during which this constituency suffered discrimination and lack of development for vote bank consideration.

In the second five-year term, Jitendra Singh said, the attempt was made to introduce the projects which had feasibility to be introduced in the constituency. “These included the Devika project in Udhampur, first Industrial Biotech Park in Kathua, three Centre-funded medical colleges at Udhampur and Kathua and Doda, respectively, two passport offices in Kathua and Udhampur respectively, Khilani-Sudhmahadev National Highway 244 and most importantly Aroma Mission-cum-Purple Revolution in Bhaderwah, which received nationwide acclaim.”

He said like the earlier two terms, the third term of the Modi government will be dedicated to the priorities of the youth and developing the constituency’s major towns, destinations as national attraction in terms of education, tourism and trade.

