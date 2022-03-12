Udhampur blast: Sleeper cells under intel agencies’ scanner

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, March 11

Even two days after the Udhampur blast, no terror outfit has taken the responsibility. This has turned the focus of investigating agencies to sleeper cells in and around Udhampur.

While the modus operandi of the blast is not yet clear, the police believe that it may have been done to give an impression that terrorism hasn’t been completely wiped out from Jammu region. One person died and 16 were left injured in the IED blast at Slathia Chowk.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had visited the exposion site to take samples on Thursday. The newly formed State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the local police, who are also investigating the case, are now focusing on sleeper cells in the districts around Udhampur who might have a hand in the blast.

Sources in the police say it is being ascertained whether the improvised explosive device (IED) was planted on any cart at the vegetable market or at Slathia Chowk where the blast occurred. There are also apprehensions that the IED may have been planted on a grill near the cart inside a bag. The place chosen to plant the IED was sensitive as it is close to the District Courts Complex and offices of the district administration.

While the police are tight-lipped about the investigation, a senior police official said the NIA was assisting the Udhampur police regarding the nature of the IED and terror organisation that may be behind it.

The police have also diverted their investigation to sleeper cells or overground workers (OGW) of terror organisations, such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba-affiliated The Resistance Front (TRF).

Intelligence wings of the police and the Army are looking for possible leads regarding any sleeper cell who may have come from neighbouring Ramban and Doda specially to plant the IED.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said in Jammu that as the number of ultras in J&K had been declining, they were targeting civilians out of frustration and Udhampur blast was an example.

The march 9 explosion had killed 1