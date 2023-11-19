Udhampur couple transforms age-old bamboo craft industry

ANI

Udhampur, November 18

A husband-wife duo in Udhampur have revitalised the bamboo craft industry. Engaged in the age-old craft, Meena Devi and her husband Bishan Dass have not only revived this traditional art form but have also embraced modernisation with the latest machines provided by the administration.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration's Karkhandar scheme, aimed at reviving fading crafts and promoting the overall development of the craft sector in the Union Territory, has played a pivotal role in this transformation.

Under this scheme, the Udhampur-based artisans have received state-of-the-art machines, significantly reducing the time required for bamboo crafting and increasing their earning potential. This initiative, known for promoting ‘Golden Hands’ and contributing to India's self-reliance, has breathed new life into the traditional craft.

Meena Devi is engaged in bamboo craft using the latest machines, which not only save time but have also enhanced their income and production of bamboo crafts.

“Earlier the work was done by hand but now machines are being used. My husband and I are engaged in this work. Earlier there were problems regarding the arrangement of bamboo but today it is available everywhere,” said Meena Devi. While Bishan Dass said, “I retired in 2018 and since then I have been engaged in the handicraft work with my wife. We have trained 10 women in this craft.” Meena Devi and her husband create a variety of decorative items, including lamps, flags, trays, and many more, from bamboo, which, they say are in great demand.

The Kharkhanadar Scheme's impact extends beyond just providing machines; it also offers training and market linkage opportunities to artisans. This holistic approach has empowered artisans like Meena Devi and Bishan Dass, enabling them to preserve their ancestral craft while also prospering economically.

