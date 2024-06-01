Udhampur district saw 19 fire incidents in May

ANI

Jammu, May 31

As many as nineteen fire incidents have been reported in May in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a forest fire broke out in the Krimchi area of the city, engulfing the region’s vital ecological resources. On the preparedness of the forest division to tackle forest fires, Divisional Forest Officer, Udhampur, Navneet Singh, told ANI, “The forest department is committed to controlling the fire. In March, we set up forest fire control rooms. In Udhampur, there are 10 forest control rooms...These forest control rooms are fully equipped...Awareness activities are carried out by staff to not set fire in the forests...In schools, through painting and other competitions, a message is sent to not set fire to forests.....”

“In Udhampur, 19 fire incidents have been reported this month that were brought under control. Most of the firing incidents were minor...,” he added. To combat forest fires, locals here in Udhampur are resorting to converting pine needles (prone to fire) into different products.

Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission and women of Self-Help Groups from Chenani in Udhampur district have come up with an innovative method to combat forest fires. Saloni Rai, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur told ANI earlier in the month, “Forest fire is a prevalent problem this season and pine needles are a greater risk to forest fire. Keeping this in mind, with the collaboration of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), a training programme has been organised where 30 women are given the training to make different products from pine needles. They are making different products and so this initiative is helping them to be self-employed and their empowerment...”

The Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission aims “to reduce poverty in the state by building strong grassroots institutions of the poor, engage them into gainful livelihood interventions and ensure appreciable improvement in their income on a sustainable basis.

