Udhampur emerging as an agri startup hub: Minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 20

Udhampur has given the country’s youth a new option of lavender farming and is fast emerging as an ‘Agri startup’ hub, said Union Minister and BJP’s candidate for Lok Sabha elections from the Udhampur constituency, Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday.

Interacting with youth delegations during the campaign trail in Udhampur constituency, Jitendra Singh recalled the Republic Day tableau at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on 26 January depicting lavender farms of Bhaderwah. He said that Bhaderwah in Doda district is being nationally hailed as the birthplace of ‘Purple Revolution’.

“The foundation of this agri startup hub has been laid in the picturesque Bhaderwah where cultivation of lavender has been taken up on a large scale. Same lavender farming has now picked up in other parts of the constituency as well, including upper reaches of Billawar and Ramnagar areas,” he said.

“Over 3,000 flourishing lavender entrepreneurs from Bhaderwah have shown the youth of India a new and lucrative avenue of startup through agriculture, which is an exclusive domain of this country and will contribute value addition to India’s future economic growth,” he said.

The Minister informed that thousands of J&K youth are engaged in lavender farming which has emerged as an avenue of self-employment as these youngsters are earning in lakhs.

The Minister urged the youth to join the agri startup ecosystem so that they can contribute to making value addition to the economy, and help in realising the national goal of making India a number one economy in the next 25 years.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jammu #Lok Sabha #Udhampur