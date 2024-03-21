Udhampur emerging as an agri startup hub: Minister

Jammu, March 20
Udhampur has given the country’s youth a new option of lavender farming and is fast emerging as an ‘Agri startup’ hub, said Union Minister and BJP’s candidate for Lok Sabha elections from the Udhampur constituency, Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday.
Interacting with youth delegations during the campaign trail in Udhampur constituency, Jitendra Singh recalled the Republic Day tableau at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on 26 January depicting lavender farms of Bhaderwah. He said that Bhaderwah in Doda district is being nationally hailed as the birthplace of ‘Purple Revolution’.
“The foundation of this agri startup hub has been laid in the picturesque Bhaderwah where cultivation of lavender has been taken up on a large scale. Same lavender farming has now picked up in other parts of the constituency as well, including upper reaches of Billawar and Ramnagar areas,” he said.
“Over 3,000 flourishing lavender entrepreneurs from Bhaderwah have shown the youth of India a new and lucrative avenue of startup through agriculture, which is an exclusive domain of this country and will contribute value addition to India’s future economic growth,” he said.
The Minister informed that thousands of J&K youth are engaged in lavender farming which has emerged as an avenue of self-employment as these youngsters are earning in lakhs.
The Minister urged the youth to join the agri startup ecosystem so that they can contribute to making value addition to the economy, and help in realising the national goal of making India a number one economy in the next 25 years.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...