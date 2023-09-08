Udhampur railway station named after Capt Mahajan

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 7

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday announced that the Central Government had approved a request to rename Udhampur railway station as Martyr Capt Tushar Mahajan Railway Station. The minister made the announcement on social media platform X. He stated that the Centre had approved it and a communication to this effect had been sent to the UT government to formally issue the required gazette notification, he wrote on the social media platform.

Capt Tushar Mahajan from 9 PARA Special Forces was killed during a terror attack on a building of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) in Pulwama district in February 2016.

