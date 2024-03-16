Udhampur to attract tourists, says minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 15

Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh addressed a public meeting in Udhampur on Friday. Chugh said, “10 years ago, there was only terrorism. Youngsters were given stones instead of books and only nepotism prevailed in the political parties which never allowed Jammu and Kashmir to progress. The previous governments used Article 370 for their own benefits.”

He hailed the abrogation of special status of J&K.

Jitendra Singh, who is the BJP LS poll candidate from Udhampur, said the constituency is in near future all set to become a tourist-cum-religious destination as well as a centre for learning.

Jitendra Singh took a dig at the opposition, highlighting the development in Udhampur constituency. He underscored creation of medical colleges besides throwing light on other projects.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jammu #Tarun Chugh #Udhampur