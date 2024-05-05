Udhampur villagers urge admn to provide new school building

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 4

Loca residents and students of Dub Duba Basti in Jakhani of Udhampur district have urged the administration to provide a proper school building as the present structure is lying in a shambles.

For the past many years, the school has been operating in a cramped single-room structure, lacking essential facilities such as a playground, toilets and drinking water.

Despite ongoing efforts by the government to promote enrolment in government schools, the conditions at this particular school remain a cause for concern. Established in 2004, the school has never received a proper building. Instead, a generous local resident provided the current room from where the entire school has been functioning.

Manisha Kumari, a Dub Duba Basti resident, said it was disheartening that for the past nearly 20 years, a proper school building has not been provided to the students. “It’s disheartening that our children continue to suffer for a lack of basic facilities. We have been tirelessly demanding a school building.”

Suresh Kumar, another local said, “We request Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha to take swift action and provide our children with a proper school building”.

Students from the school have also appealed to the Lieutenant General for a new school building.

An official of Education Department said that a proposal has been sent to the administration for the construction of the school building response for which is awaited.

