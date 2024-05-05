Udhampur villagers urge admn to provide new school building

Jammu, May 4
Loca residents and students of Dub Duba Basti in Jakhani of Udhampur district have urged the administration to provide a proper school building as the present structure is lying in a shambles.
For the past many years, the school has been operating in a cramped single-room structure, lacking essential facilities such as a playground, toilets and drinking water.
Despite ongoing efforts by the government to promote enrolment in government schools, the conditions at this particular school remain a cause for concern. Established in 2004, the school has never received a proper building. Instead, a generous local resident provided the current room from where the entire school has been functioning.
Manisha Kumari, a Dub Duba Basti resident, said it was disheartening that for the past nearly 20 years, a proper school building has not been provided to the students. “It’s disheartening that our children continue to suffer for a lack of basic facilities. We have been tirelessly demanding a school building.”
Suresh Kumar, another local said, “We request Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha to take swift action and provide our children with a proper school building”.
Students from the school have also appealed to the Lieutenant General for a new school building.
An official of Education Department said that a proposal has been sent to the administration for the construction of the school building response for which is awaited.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Counters Joe Biden’s barb, says India’s GDP growth at 7%
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops
Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...
INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds
MP nominee shouldn’t have withdrawn, says former Speaker Sum...