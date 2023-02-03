Udhampur’s Devika bridge declared unsafe

PTI

Jammu, February 2

Authorities in Udhampur district on Thursday declared the Devika bridge here unsafe and urged people to refrain from using it, an official spokesperson said.

Constructed over two decades ago to facilitate the movement of people at the cremation ghat, the bridge was declared unsafe for pedestrains by the District Road Safety Committee, Udhampur.

He said the committee, comprising members from administration, PWD, police and municipal committee, came to the conclusion after a detailed audit. The committee apprised Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Krittika Jyotsna that the safety audit of Devika bridge was conducted and after due deliberation and keeping in view its deteriorated condition, the committee members unanimously declared it unsafe for further use.