Ultra killed in Pulwama

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 7

A militant was killed in a gunfight that broke out in Pulwama district on Monday.

The gunfight erupted at Nambal village of Awantipora when joint teams of security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following an input about the militants’ presence.

“A militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight in Awantipora of Pulwama district,” a police official said. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

He said as the joint team approached the suspected spot, militants fired upon them triggering an encounter. The forces were engaged in the fierce gunfight. This is the third gunfight in Kashmir in February. Three militants have been killed in two encounters in the past one week.