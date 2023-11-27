Ultras’ aide held in Shopian, arms seized

PTI

Srinagar, November 26

The security forces on Sunday arrested a terrorist associate of the Ansar Guzwat-ul-Hind (AGH) organisation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, the police said. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

The seizure A pistol, two magazines, 10 rounds of 9mm caliber and a mobile phone have been seized from the possession of Farman Khursheed Wani.

At a checkpoint in the south Kashmir district, security personnel intercepted a suspected person coming from Kundalan towards Shopian, a police spokesman said. He has been identified as Farman Khursheed Wani, a resident of Gagren in Shopian.

During search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two pistol magazines, 10 rounds of 9mm caliber and a mobile phone were seized from his possession, the spokesman said. During preliminary questioning, the accused disclosed that he had been working as a terrorist associate of the banned organisation and was supposed to carry out attacks on security forces in the district, the spokesman added. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has been initiated, he added.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Shopian #Srinagar