Ultras attack Kathua family; 1 terrorist killed in encounter

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 11

Two days after terrorists killed nine persons in an attack on pilgrims in Reasi, a group of ultras struck a house in a village in Kathua district on Tuesday evening. One terrorist was killed during encounter with security forces. However, until the filing of this report, there was no report of the condition of the family on which the attack took place.

Union Minister in PMO, Jitendra Singh, informed through a statement that one terrorist was killed in the encounter while the family was in contact with the police from within the house.

“I am in continuous online contact with Kathua DC Rakesh Minhas in the wake of terrorist attack on a house in Saida village in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border. I am also in touch with Kathua SSP Anayat Ali Choudhary, who is on the spot,” said Singh.

The minister added: “The owner of the house that was attacked is also in touch on mobile phone. Joint police and paramilitary operation is going on. One terrorist neutralised so far. I and my office are in constant touch and keeping a close watch on the developments.”

ADGP Anand Jain said terrorist firing was reported in the village near Koota Morh in Kathua, which comes under the Hiranagar police station. “The operation was continuing after one terrorist was killed,” he said.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that one civilian was also injured. In the evening, there were reports that around 8 pm, locals heard gunshots and came out of their homes. Reports stated that three ultras were seen fleeing towards the forest area.

Kathua, being close to the border with Pakistan, has witnessed infiltration by terrorists in the past as well. After entering India, the terrorists usually start their journey towards the mountainous regions of Jammu.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kathua #Reasi