Ultras kill former sarpanch, injure 2 tourists in J&K

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 18

A former sarpanch affiliated with the ruling BJP was shot in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, while two tourists from Jaipur were injured after terrorists opened fire in Anantnag late Saturday evening.

The police said terrorists opened fired at Aijaz Ahmad at Heerpora, Shopian. He succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital. Also, a Rajasthan couple was injured after terrorists opened fire in Yannar area of Anantnag district. Former CM Mehbooba Mufti has expressed concern over the killing.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anantnag #BJP #Kashmir #Shopian #Srinagar