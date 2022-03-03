Ultras kill panchayat member in Kulgam

Srinagar, March 2
Terrorists shot dead an independent panchayat member in Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said here. Mohammad Yaqub Dar was attacked at his residence in Srandoo area of Kulgam. He was rushed to a hospital nearby, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Political parties condemned the killing of Dar. “While the government trumpets the policy of enforced peace in Kashmir, a panch is shot dead. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this hour of grief,” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said in a tweet.
National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing. “Very unfortunate. I strongly condemn the assassination of Panch Mohd Yaqoob Dar,” he tweeted.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “I strongly condemn the brutal killing of Panch Mohammad Yaqoob Dar by terrorists.” In a tweet, he described the killing as an act of cowardice and said the perpetrators of the heinous terror attack would be brought to justice very soon. — PTI
Act of cowardice: L-G
- Describing the killing as an act of cowardice, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said the perpetrators will be brought to justice very soon.
- The PDP and the NC have condemned the terror act.
