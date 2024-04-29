Ultras kill village guard in J&K gunfight

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 28

A Village Defence Guard (VDG) member was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district in Jammu division early on Sunday.

The incident took place when a team of the J&K Police along with VDG members launched a search operation following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists at Chochru Gala heights around 7.45 am. Terrorists suddenly opened fire at the security forces, injuring VDG member Mohammad Sharief, a resident of Khaned. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain said “A faceoff ensued between the police team and a group of hiding terrorists.” Following an initial exchange of fire that last over half an hour, the terrorists fled deep into the forest area and were being chased by the security forces.

More police personnel along with Army and CRPF teams rushed to the area. A massive search operation was underway. The terrorists, believed to be Pakistanis, were apparently trained in handling automatic weapons.

Sources said the operation was launched following intelligence inputs about the movement of two separate groups constituting over eight trained terrorists who recently infiltrated into the Indian side from the international border in Kathua. The terrorists, sources said, might have been pushed into J&K to disrupt polling, mainly in Kashmir. Their movement suggested they were heading towards the Valley. Besides AK-47 rifles, terrorists were also believed to be carrying M4 carbines, the sources added.

