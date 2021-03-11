Ultras misguiding Kashmiri youth going to Pakistan for studies, say officials

Ultras misguiding Kashmiri youth going to Pakistan for studies, say officials

Photo for representation only.

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 3

The charge-sheet of the State Investigation Agency against three, including a Kashmiri student enrolled in a Pakistan university, has exposed how agencies in the neighbouring country have been not only misusing the travel facility between the two countries but also misguiding students going to Pakistan for higher studies, officials said.

The SIA had yesterday stated that it had filed a charge-sheet against Asif Shabir Naik, a resident of Kashtigarh in Doda, his father Shabir Hussain Naik and one Safdar Hussain under the anti-terror law. Asif, accused of passing information about Army installations to militants in Pakistan, has been in judicial custody since his arrest in Srinagar. His father and Safdar Hussain are currently operating from Pakistan.

Officials said this showed how Pakistan had been misusing higher studies as bait for recruitment in terror groups.

According to a recent report, 17 youths, who went to Pakistan for studies, have been killed at the Line of Control while infiltrating Kashmir, or during encounters with terror outfits.

The SIA has also invoked the legal tool of letters rogatory wherein a Pakistan’s court will be approached through the Indian court seeking assistance in providing information about the charge-sheeted individuals.

Asif Shabir Naik was enrolled in the International Islamic University in Islamabad in a mass communication programme, but he was working in the media cell of the banned terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, officials said. His father Shabir Hussain Naik heads the media wing of that terror group.

He was intercepted at the Srinagar airport based on intelligence inputs that he had been visiting terrorist and separatist training facilities. His phone’s forensic examination showed he had videographed Army installations along the Baramulla-Srinagar road and photographed the airport road and security features adjacent to it, officials said.

According to officials, the probe showed Naik had concealed that his father was in Pakistan and a member of the terror group and that he had falsely mentioned that he was visiting Pakistan to meet a relative (Subhan Bhat), a fictitious character.

The objective of Naik’s admission as a student in a mass media course in Pakistan was to return to India as a journalist and clandestinely get embedded in the system and receive instructions from across the border for planning, coordinating and executing not only propaganda operations but separatist and even violent terrorist actions.

Past incidents

According to a recent report, as many as 17 youths, who went to Pakistan for studies, have been killed at the Line of Control while infiltrating Kashmir, or during encounters with terror outfits. This shows Pakistan-based terror groups are using students against India, say officials.

To seek court’s help

The State Investigation Agency has invoked the legal tool of letters rogatory wherein a Pakistani court will be urged, seeking assistance in providing information about the charge-sheeted individuals. The SIA is a unit carved out of the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Nefarious designs of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen

  • Asif Shabir Naik, who is in judicial custody, had been sending videos and photos of security installations to terror groups in Pakistan.
  • He was enrolled in an Islamabad university, but actually worked for the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen where his father was media head.
  • Asif didn’t tell authorities about his father’s association with the terror group. Shabir and his aide Safdar Hussain are in Pakistan.

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Jail scandal

2 Punjab ex-DIGs booked for disposing of drugs sans nod

2
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

3
World

Supersonic ballet: In New Zealand, helicopter catches rocket free-falling from space

4
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

5
Haryana

Gurugram: Failing to deliver, 4 Ansal directors face arrest

6
Nation

As 3rd foreign firm pulls out, Indian submarine project runs into rough weather

7
Punjab

Days after disciplinary action sought against him, Navjot Sidhu shares encrypted message on Twitter, says time will tell

8
Nation

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

9
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

10
Punjab

Punjab students among 2 Indian groups win NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

Top News

RBI hikes interest rate by 40 bps to 4.40%

EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps

RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy in early trade

Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent

Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...

Modi meets PMs of four Nordic countries; focus on bilateral cooperation, regional and global developments

Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security

Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...

Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row

Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row

Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested

Cities

View All

Drug overdose claims 2 more lives in Tarn Taran

Drug overdose claims 2 more lives in Tarn Taran

Civic body to spend Rs 2.15 crore on sewerage, potable water in Amritsar South

US man gets 'tankhah' for distorting Gurbani

SGPC honours Pakistan Sikh jatha

Will ensure social justice, development: Attari MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

Unvaccinated children can now attend school in Chandigarh

Covid: Chandigarh tricity sees 33 fresh cases

BMW driver gets remand for mowing down youth in Chandigarh

Residents of two more slum colonies in Chandigarh get eviction notices

After women, Delhi govt announces free bus passes for construction workers

After women, Delhi govt announces free bus passes for construction workers

Man enters classroom, sexually assaults two girls in Delhi; DCW notice to police, EDMC

Jail assistant superintendent held for helping conman in Delhi prison

‘Significant amount’ of rain in North India

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Stubble-burning cases see five-fold rise in Jalandhar district

Stubble -burning cases see five-fold rise in Jalandhar district

Sudden power cuts, PSPCL notices irk Jalandhar industrialists

Car snatching case cracked in Jalandhar, 1 held

304th birth anniversary of Kapurthala state founder Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia celebrated

World Asthma Day: ‘Milk, curd, lassi, banana, rice do not worsen asthma’

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Amid controversy, cost of smart road, market project raised

Ludhiana: Man held for impersonation

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Ludhiana district tops Punjab in maximum accident deaths in lockdown

Covid outbreak at National Law University in Patiala, 46 fresh cases

Patiala's National Law University becomes Covid hotspot with 46 more positive cases

All-round growth will be visible soon: Patiala MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli

Patiala violence big govt failure, says Raja Warring

Patiala: For this doctor, work always comes first, dons PPE kit on Eid

Fatehgarh Sahib: Parshuram Jayanti celebrated with fervour