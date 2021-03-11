Ultras planned to use tunnel to disrupt Amarnath Yatra: BSF

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 5

The discovery of a long oxygen pipe near the cross-border tunnel detected along the India-Pakistan border in Samba district of Jammu has baffled the security forces.

The tunnel that was fed oxygen through 265-ft pipe suggests that it was constructed in a sophisticated manner by Pakistan intelligence ISI and terror groups operating in the country.

Oxygen supply was provided to the infiltrating ultras from the Pakistani side so that they do not suffocate while sneaking into India.

The BSF found an opening in the Samba sector on Wednesday evening, following which it came to light that it is a 150-m freshly dug tunnel originating from Pakistan. This is the fifth cross-border tunnel found in 18 months.

The tunnel opening is about 2 ft and so far 21 sandbags have been recovered which were used to strengthen the tunnel exit.

The BSF believes that the tunnel was constructed for infiltration of ultras to disrupt the Amarnath pilgrimage scheduled in June. The pilgrims have to cross Samba as the National Highway to Srinagar passes through the district.

The BSF had stopped detailed search last evening due to low light. However, a detailed search was conducted today in which BSF men did videography of the tunnel.

The entire area near the border fencing where the tunnel was discovered was dug up by the BSF during which the oxygen pipe was found.

SPS Sandhu, Deputy Inspector General and PRO of BSF, Jammu, said, “Denting the nefarious designs of Pakistan, the BSF, Jammu, detected a cross-border tunnel on Wednesday.”

He said with the detection of this tunnel, the BSF has foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terrorists to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra.

It is suspected that the tunnel may have been used to infiltrate by two Pashtun terrorists who were killed in an encounter last month.

#Pakistan