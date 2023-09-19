Ultras trained in jungle warfare challenge for security forces

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, September 18

Terrorists from Pakistan, trained in jungle warfare and sustaining tactics, have become a headache for the security forces who are finding ways to deal with these new age terrorists in J&K. The recent operations in Kokernag of Anantnag and those in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi district have brought to light that terrorists being sent to J&K from Line of Control (LoC) are being trained in jungle warfare with ‘hit and run’ tactics.

Ceasefire helped bolster terror infra According to Army intelligence, the renewed ceasefire pact two years ago has helped strengthen terror infrastructure on the other side of the LoC.

Earlier, in the event of ceasefire violations, security men used to destroy terror launch pads, deterring the infiltrators.

The Army intelligence has received specific inputs that multiple terror camps in Pakistan-occupied J&K (PoJK) have been made operational and terrorists are being trained for long haul during encounters. Pertinently, India and Pakistan agreed to a renewed ceasefire along the LoC on February 25, 2021 which intelligence officials now believe might have strengthened the terror infrastructure in PoJK. “Earlier, during ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the Indian Army used to target terror launch pads close to the LoC. This used to be a deterrent for terrorists trying to infiltrate,” said an Army intelligence official.

“Since the 2003 ceasefire agreement was renewed in 2021, the terror infrastructure has again strengthened close to the LoC,” he said.

The new age terrorists have taken battles to forests instead of urban areas where cornering them is comparatively easier. “After infiltrating, terrorists survive in natural caves in forest areas for days, especially in Pir Panjal region. They bring along eatables,” said an Army official based in 16 Corps at Nagrota, Jammu.

It has been reliably learnt that recently a meeting of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists with Pakistan army and ISI officials took place in Islamabad in which plans to revive insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir was discussed.

