Ultras using Rajouri, Poonch topography to advantage

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 24

Due to its topography, including forest and natural caves, Rajouri and Poonch districts have become a den of terrorists during the past two years. Located along the Line of Control (LoC), these districts witness intrusions through rivulets and mountains. The areas are used as a traditional route to Kashmir but encounters break out between terrorists and security forces when the former are spotted by local residents.

Multiple launch pads of terrorists are present in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), especially in along Rajouri and Poonch. The topography of both districts is such that there are high mountains and many nullahs as well as rivulets.

With the increasing winter season, these streams receive minimum water from high mountain glaciers, making it easy for the trained terrorists to get into the Indian territory. However, the infiltration is believed to have continued even from other areas in the district even in summer season which has resulted in many encounters in the region.

The region witnessed some of the major terror attacks in Dhangri, Kandi and Bhimber Gali in which seven civilians and 10 soldiers were killed.

“Terrorists get a cover of natural caves and thick vegetation in the forest areas of the twin districts due to which they are able to survive here for months. Even the two killed Pakistan terrorists in Kalakote were staying in the forests for months,” said an Army intelligence official.

He said the terrorists understood the pattern through which they used to get detected and have stopped bringing satellite or mobile phones with them. “They now use communication mobile apps which they download on the devices of local residents whose houses they visit. The local residents have supported the Army in many operations in Rajouri and Poonch and have informed about their movement whenever they visit a village,” said the official.

These terrorists are provided woollen clothing, food, medicines and other essential commodities by the Pakistan army to stay in forests or natural caves.

Tarpaulins have also been found from slain terrorists that provide them a cover from rain and snow.

Terrorists entering the two districts are also given special training in jungle warfare which increases the duration of any encounter. “From changing locations to planting IEDs hidden in forest areas, these terrorists are given a thorough training. Even in areas of Kashmir, operations are easy as compared to Rajouri and Poonch due to the topography,” said the intelligence official. While the terrorists have found new ways of keeping off the security forces’ radar, human intelligence has been strengthened in the region to know about their movements.

