Unbeaten at 102, Haji Karam inspires youth to take up cricket

Reasi, May 15
Haji Karam Din, a native of Reasi, continues to set new standards for achieving the unachievable. Refusing to let his age restrict him, 102-year-old Haji remains active, plays cricket and inspires the young cricketers who dream about making a future in the sport around him.
Haji was born in 1922, and the centenarian also cast his vote in the recently held second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. People, including his family, have been so inspired by him that everyone cheers for him when he comes out to bat with pad.
“I love playing cricket. I also make my son play cricket. I come here to see how the youngsters play...There is nobody of my age around, every one of them has passed away,” Haji said.
Haji’s son Mohamad Nadeem, expressed his happiness to see his father come to the ground and impart knowledge among the youngsters about the sport.
“It feels good when my father teaches us and I have learned a lot from him. He tells us how to bowl and if we get out for a duck we get scolded by him. He gives us tips and other youngsters as well,” Nadeem said.
Haji’s grandchild, Asim is aiming and working hard to fulfil his grandfather’s dream of playing in the Indian team.
“My grandfather has a dream that I play for the Indian team, my father also wants the same thing. I am trying to fulfil it and I have been working hard for many years. He still comes to the ground and teaches us a lot of things,” Asim said.
